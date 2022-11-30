UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastgir Inaugurates 220 KV Wind Power Grid Station Jhimpir-II

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Khurram Dastgir inaugurates 220 KV Wind Power Grid Station Jhimpir-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 220 kV grid station Jhimpir -II at Jhimpir in District Thatta.

The project will add power to the national grid generated through wind power plants located in Jhimpir wind cluster, said a press release.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the major focus of the present government is to utilize indigenous sources of energy to lessen the reliance on expensive imported fuel for the generation of electricity.

He said that major focus is being given to electricity generation through solar, wind, hydel and nuclear, which are not only cost-effective but also environment friendly.

He further said that, in addition to this clean energy being injected into the system, the transmission system is also being strengthened.

The grid station and its allied transmission lines were completed at the cost of Rs 8,250 million and will evacuate 510 MW of clean renewable energy from wind power plants located in the Jhimpir wind corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the grid station will have sufficient capacity to transmit additional power in the future.

It will also strengthen the reliability of the NTDC transmission network and improve the voltage profile in the associated HESCO region.

Local politicians, NTDC officers and staff were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Thatta Khurram Dastgir Khan From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

12 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

15 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

34 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.