Khurram Dastgir Inaugurates Two Grid Stations

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Federal Minister for Power, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday inaugurated 220 kV grid station Lalian and 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West in districts Chiniot and Faisalabad respectively

Both projects will strengthen the transmission network and improve power situation in Faisalabad and Sargodha regions, said a press release.

Addressing the inauguration ceremonies, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that reliability of power transmission network was equally important to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers with improved voltage profile.

The present government is fully cognizant of the difficulties of consumers and their issues, like low voltage and forced load shedding, which are being resolved through addition of grid stations and transmission lines.

He said that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West and 220 kV grid station Lalian had been completed with the cost of Rs 16.9 billion and Rs 4 billion respectively.

The projects will help to evacuate power from two LNG power projects with cumulative capacity of 2400 MW.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the projects would strengthen the transmission network of NTDC in the region, which in turn would provide relief to FESCO and help address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region.

The completion of the project will facilitate and help to tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of FESCO. Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Samundari, Gojra, Jaranwala, Chenab Nagar, Chiniot Industrial, Sargodha, Ludewala, Narwala Road, Thikriwala Road and Lalian and other areas will benefit from these two grids.

CEO FESCO, Engr. Bashir Ahmad while sharing his views said that both projects had provided relief to FESCO's distribution system and its consumers.

Large number of political figures of the areas, NTDC senior officers and staff, contractors, consultants were also present during the ceremony.

