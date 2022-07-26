Khurram Dastgir invites American companies to take part in govt' solar energy plans

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday invited the American companies to take part in solar energy plans of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday invited the American companies to take part in solar energy plans of the government.

The minister said that the solar policy would be launched next month in line with government's commitment of reducing reliance on imported fuels, said a press release.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome who called on him here.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador and said the appointment of US Ambassador is a step in the right direction for Pak-US relations.

He further reaffirmed the joint goals for enhancing US-Pakistan bilateral partnerships.

The ambassador expressed high hopes for the future of Pak-US relation and affirmed to strengthen the relations on broader terms.

He said the private sector in Pakistan has enormous potential. US has keen interest in investing and cooperating in the energy, digital services and agriculture sector, he said.

He lauded Pakistan's ambitious renewable energy plan and commended the Prime Minister and the government for handling tough economic situation.