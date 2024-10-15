(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz prominent leader Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday expressed pride in the government's hosting of the SCO summit, highlighting its potential to unlock bilateral ties and create economic opportunities.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said, "This historic move is seen as a significant step in strengthening Pakistan's relationships with neighboring countries, including China, with whom they have enjoyed warm and cordial relations."

"The SCO summit offers a platform to forge closer ties in areas such as trade, economy, investment, industry, education, defense, agriculture, and culture," he added.

Khurram Dastgir said, "It is a moment of pride for the country, reflecting the growing trust of other nations in Pakistan.

"

"The SCO summit brings together prominent leaders from member states, including China, Russia, India, and Belarus, to foster cooperation in areas like security, economy, and culture," he added.

"The capital city's vibrant atmosphere during the summit is a testament to Pakistan's hospitality and its eagerness to build stronger relationships with fellow member states," he mentioned.

Responding to a query, he emphasized the importance of national unity and maturity during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He recognized the significance of hosting this international event, which showcases Pakistan's growing influence and trust among participating nations.