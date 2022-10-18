UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastgir Khan Urges PTI To Hold Protest In Peaceful Manner, Avoid Agitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Khurram Dastgir Khan urges PTI to hold protest in peaceful manner, avoid agitation

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday urged the PTI Chairman to hold a protest in a peaceful manner and avoid agitation with the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday urged the PTI Chairman to hold a protest in a peaceful manner and avoid agitation with the government.

Talking to a private television channel he said, "We have given permission to PTI for organizing peaceful demonstration but creating chaos is not allowed at any cost".

He said PTI had been seeking establishment's role for halting process of no-confidence move while the coalition partners had adopted constitutional way and removed Imran Khan through vote of no-confidence.

He said that the no confidence move was a constitutional process and the coalition partners had used their right in the assembly.

Dastgir warned that PTI workers and leaders should desist from violating law and order situation in the federal capital.

Replying to a question about using machinery of provincial government ruled by PTI, he said the State would make all out efforts to stop such negative activity in the federal capital.

