Khurram Dastgir lays foundation stone of new 132-KV grid station

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan laid a foundation stone of the new 132-KV Grid Station namely Ghulam Dastgir Khan Grid Station here on Sunday.

The grid station costing Rs 1.06 billion would be completed in a record period of three and a half months.

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) board of Directors' Chairman Muhammad Shuaib Butt, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Ayub, Project Director Faisal Nafees Yusuf were also present.

General Managers Mazhar Naveed, Rana Ishtiaq Ahmed, Chief Engineers Naveed Anjum Cheema, Muhammad Ashiq Jatt, Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema, Managers Sheikh Amanullah, Muhammad Buta Gurayah, Shahbaz Ahmed Sekhu, Ghulam Ghos and Regional Chairman Wapda Hydro Union Waliur Rehman Khan, and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the energy minister said that the construction work of 132-KV Ghulam Dastgir Khan grid station had been started and the project would be completed in the shortest possible time.

Elaborating, Khurram Dastgir said the construction of grid station would cost a total of Rs 1.06 billion, out of which around Rs 880 million would be spent on the construction of grid station and Rs 180 million would be spent on the construction of transmission lines.

This significant investment would help save GEPCO's millions of units annually due to reduction in line losses and would continue to lead to huge technical and financial savings for the GEPCO in the future, he added.

On the occasion, the GEPCO Chairman Muhammad Shoaib Butt said that a series of development works had been started for the up-gradation and improvement of the system throughout the GEPCO region and the work was going on at brisk pace. The up-gradation of the system would not only provide substantial relief to consumers but also stabilize GEPCO's distribution system, he added.