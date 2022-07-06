Khurram Dastgir takes notice of electric shock incident at Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday took notice of the tragic incident of alleged electric shock at Gujranwala Nursery Chowk and sought inquiry report from the Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (GEPCO) Chief within 24 hours.

The minister directed the GEPCO Chief for taking stern action against the responsible officials, said a statement issued here.

The minister also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the GEPCO Chief issued instruction to the filed staff to improve safety measures during the rains in order to prevent such incidents in the future. He also suspended SDO and line superintendent.