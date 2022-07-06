UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastgir Takes Notice Of Electric Shock Incident At Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Khurram Dastgir takes notice of electric shock incident at Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday took notice of the tragic incident of alleged electric shock at Gujranwala Nursery Chowk and sought inquiry report from the Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (GEPCO) Chief within 24 hours.

The minister directed the GEPCO Chief for taking stern action against the responsible officials, said a statement issued here.

The minister also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the GEPCO Chief issued instruction to the filed staff to improve safety measures during the rains in order to prevent such incidents in the future. He also suspended SDO and line superintendent.

Related Topics

Company Gujranwala Khurram Dastgir Khan Family From GEPCO Rains

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.