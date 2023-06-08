UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastgir Visits IESCO Headquarters, Reviews Progress On Various Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday visited the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Head Office and reviewed progress of various projects.

Upon arrival, the minister was welcomed by the IESCO board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, senior officers of IESCO, representatives from the IESCO Engineers Association (IEA), and the Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union, said a press release.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan gave a comprehensive briefing to the minister regarding the company's performance, ongoing development projects, collection of dues, and other relevant matters.

Expressing his satisfaction over IESCO's performance, the minister highlighted the dual responsibilities of the company as a distribution entity representing the Federation.

The minister said that resolving customer issues promptly and ensuring customer satisfaction were crucial aspects of achieving better performance.

He further instructed IESCO officers to address any electricity-related problems faced by consumers.

The minister also emphasized the importance of collecting electricity dues from all consumers, whether they were government institutions or private consumers with 100% recovery rate.

Additionally, he highlighted the completion of priority-based projects for the establishment of new grid stations in the IESCO region, aiming to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

