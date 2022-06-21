(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday visited the office of MAPNA Group, which has 50 per cent share in Iran's power industry.

MAPNA Chif Executive officer Abbas Abadi received the minister upon his arrival, said a press release issued here.

Khurran Dastgir was given a briefing about various projects of MAPNA. He took round of various installations of MAPNA Group and lauded its services in the energy sector.

The minister, who is on a four-day visit to Iran to discuss the import of electricity, also penned down his views in the visitors' book.