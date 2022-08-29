Khurram Dastgir visits Nawabshah, inspects affected grid station

Federal Minister for Energy (Power division) Khurram Dastgir on Monday arrived at Nawabshah on a short visit where he inspected the society Grid Station that was badly affected by the flood water

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power division) Khurram Dastgir on Monday arrived at Nawabshah on a short visit where he inspected the society Grid Station that was badly affected by the flood water.

Briefing the minister, Hesco officials said that Nawabshah Society Grid Station was catering electric supply to over 07 million population, adding that the flood situation caused the grid station to shut down as several feet rain water was accumulated near the grid station.

Officials said that after hectic efforts of several days, the flood water was drained out from the grid station and after preliminary test the power supply was switched on for the consumers.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir visited different sections of the grid station and said that District Shaheed Benazirabad was worst affected.

Khurram said that 11 out of 15 grid stations were made operational, while the remaining feeders would commence power supply very soon.

Minister said, that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, there was no load shedding in Hesco and Sepco Regions as dewatering of flood water required 24 hours of supply for pumping stations.

Minister said that grid stations all over the country were under surveillance for uninterrupted power supply and government was striving to protect welfare of general public and their interest.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair and Senator Kheal Das were present onthe occasion.