UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastgir Visits NPCC, Appreciates NTDC Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Khurram Dastgir visits NPCC, appreciates NTDC officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir along with the Secretary Power Division visited the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) here Thursday night.

The minister appreciated all the officials and officers of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) who worked tirelessly throughout the day for restoring power supply in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Power Division said that nearly 500 MW electricity supply to Karachi through the National Grid System had been restored while in next few hours, the mega city would be receiving the full supply of 1000 MW.

The NTDC engineers and staff had been diligently repairing two 500 kV transmission lines in the south of Karachi since the morning and Insha Allah complete electricity supply would be restored in the shortest possible time, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Company Khurram Dastgir Khan All

Recent Stories

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

5 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

16 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set A ..

Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set Any Price Cap - Novak

16 minutes ago
 German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotag ..

German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

16 minutes ago
 COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh ..

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

19 minutes ago
 BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.