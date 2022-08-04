UrduPoint.com

Khurram Demands Disqualification For Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 12:46 AM

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday demanded of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the courts to disqualify Imran Khan for contesting next elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday demanded of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the courts to disqualify Imran Khan for contesting next elections.

Imran Khan has been declared guilty after the reports of ECP, in foreign funding case, he said while talking to a private television channel. Nawaz Sharif, he said had to face disqualification after the verdicts of the courts.

He said, equal justice should be made for all persons including politicians. The minister said that Imran Khan had submitted a false declarationof accounts before election commission. He said, disqualification should be declared for Imran Khan for life time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Election Commission Of Pakistan TV All Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Sq ..

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Squash event

1 minute ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League results

Football: UEFA Champions League results

1 minute ago
 Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of ..

Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of JUI-F leader

29 minutes ago
 Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

39 minutes ago
 Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakista ..

Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakistan in Birmingham CWG

39 minutes ago
 PPP appreciates coalition govt's efforts to boost ..

PPP appreciates coalition govt's efforts to boost economy

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.