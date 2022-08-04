Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday demanded of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the courts to disqualify Imran Khan for contesting next elections

Imran Khan has been declared guilty after the reports of ECP, in foreign funding case, he said while talking to a private television channel. Nawaz Sharif, he said had to face disqualification after the verdicts of the courts.

He said, equal justice should be made for all persons including politicians. The minister said that Imran Khan had submitted a false declarationof accounts before election commission. He said, disqualification should be declared for Imran Khan for life time.