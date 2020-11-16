UrduPoint.com
Khurram Demands Sindh Govt To Ensure Water Supply To Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Khurram demands Sindh govt to ensure water supply to Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman Monday met with Managing Director (MD) of Karachi Water and Sewerage board at his office and discussed the issues of sewerage in the city and unfair distribution of water.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Khurram Sherzaman said the elected representatives were visiting the MD's office for the last several years but no solution is emerging. The water is not being distributed fairly and even today, around 70 percent Karachities are buying water from tankers. No province is facing water shortage except Sindh.

Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar and other leaders were also present on this occasion.

He said the Sindh government has failed to fix Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

