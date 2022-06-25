UrduPoint.com

Khurram Ellahi's Book 'Mankind Encountering Angels In Poetry Of Iqbal' Globally Lauded

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The work of Pakistani author Khurram Ellahi on Pakitsan's national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal was lauded at Danish (Denmark) parliament.

Khurram Ellahi translated the book 'Mankind Encountering Angels in Poetry of Iqbal' Shed light on how Iqbal had presented the thesis of man in front of the world in comparison with angels and how Man being the vicegerent of God is created to do wonders and miracles, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

"Iqbal proposes solutions for the dilemmas of the modern man," said Khurram Ellahi.

In a conference scheduled at the Danish Parliament to unveil the Danish translation of Iqbal's poetry, Sikandar Siddique-Political Leader of Independent Green & Member of the Danish Parliament- welcomed a huge audience belonging from varying diasporas.

Cultural Counsellor of the German Embassy in Denmark Lasse Rodwald stated that the relationship between Iqbal and Germans was inseparable.

Iqbal devoted his research years in Germany and lauded the marvelous works of Goethe and Nietzsche which was also reflected in his poetry.

Professor Niels Christian Hvidt of Syddansk Universitet later delivered a keynote speech on "Poetry and Spirituality" highlighting Iqbal's message of why the spiritual interpretation of the universe was so vital in the 21st century for man and how medical science had developed a keen research eye on it.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark Ahmad Farooq thanked participants, also adding concluding remarks by urging such literary efforts to grow to bridge the gap between east and west factions of the world.

