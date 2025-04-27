Khurram Ghayas Becomes New President Of PHCBA
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The annual elections of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Abbottabad Bench concluded on Sunday with Khurram Ghayas Advocate emerging as the newly elected President. The elections witnessed participation, with 1,359 registered voters casting their ballots.
Alongside Khurram Ghayas, other winning candidates include Chaudhry Abdul Rauf Advocate as Vice President, Naseer Khan Tanoli Advocate as Secretary, and Syed Zulfiqar Shah Advocate as Additional Secretary. Amber Maqsood Advocate was elected unopposed to the position of Finance Secretary.
According to the Election Board Chairman, Ikhlaq Khan Advocate, polling took place on Saturday in a peaceful and well-organized manner.
Khurram Ghayas secured 614 votes to clinch the top position, defeating his opponent Javed Tanoli, who garnered 547 votes.
In the Vice Presidential contest, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf emerged victorious with 531 votes, followed by Saeed-ur-Rehman with 337 votes and Rabia Gul Advocate with 264 votes.
Naseer Khan Tanoli claimed the Secretary’s position with 623 votes, overtaking Khalid Rabbani, who received 510 votes. In the contest for Additional Secretary, Syed Zulfiqar Shah won with 603 votes against Nazish Parvez who secured 548 votes.
The election board overseeing the process included Hebat Khan Advocate, Waqa Khan, Amber Maqsood and Imtiaz Khan. The newly elected body is expected to take charge soon and begin working on bar association affairs for the upcoming term.
