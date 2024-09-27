Khurram Lauds PM For Boldly Highlighting Plight Of Palestinians & Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for bold speech at the highest forum of the United Nations General Assembly.
The PM forcefully highlighted the plight of Palestine and Kashmiri people at the UN forum, he said while talking to ptv.
Khurram said that PM Shehbaz apprised the world about the unprecedented role and sacrifices of Pakistan in war against terrorism and commitment of his government for eradicating the menace from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan provinces.
He told the world in candid words that Pakistan was fully capable to wipe out the new wave of terrorism and revive its economy.
He said that the Pakistani leadership had also informed the world leaders gathered at the UN regarding the hazards of climate change and bad affects on the South Asian region.
