(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller, Ms. Esra Dere- deputy head of mission Turkish Embassy, Mr. Fatih Cevik- Assistant General Manager Limak Turkey, Mr. Ergun Koray and Mr. Sajid ur Rehman Assistant Manager Business Development ANDRITZ Hydro held a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller, Ms. Esra Dere- deputy head of mission Turkish Embassy, Mr. Fatih Cevik- Assistant General Manager Limak Turkey, Mr. Ergun Koray and Mr. Sajid ur Rehman Assistant Manager business Development ANDRITZ Hydro held a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the Minister welcomed them and said that Pakistan is always looking forward to foreign companies for investment in Pakistan and reiterated the government's resolve to facilitate the investment.

Turkiye's leading Dam construction Company Limak has been operating in Pakistan for many years and has already completed 28 dams all over the world.

ANDRITZ hydro is responsible for hydro mechanical work at Dam sites. During the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye, different investment ventures were discussed with Turkish companies, it further said.

The meeting was continuation of the government efforts to explore avenues for cooperation and investment in hydro power sector of Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the interest of companies and assured his full support in this regard. Limak will present its proposal in the upcoming days and further deliberations will be carried out from both sides.