Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in their meeting at CM House discussed the restoration of Khairpur Nathan Shah (KNS) Grid station inundated during the recent floods.

The federal minister was briefed by the chief minister that the KNS grid station was completely flooded, according to a statement issued by the CM House.

"Now, water has started draining, but the low-lying pockets could only be cleared through pumping machines," Murad said.

He said that since the grid station had ceased to function, therefore pumping machines could not be provided electricity.

The federal minister said he has come to resolve the issue, and added that he held a meeting with the HESCO authorities and directed them to make the Grid Station functional within five days.

"Hopefully, it would be made operational again by the end of this week and then we would provide electricity to the pumping station and other machines installed for dewatering," Khuram said.

The Sindh CM said, "Stagnation of water is not only causing problems for the people of the area, but also causing outbreak of various diseases." Murad said that he was trying to clear the flooded areas by the end of this month.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.