UrduPoint.com

Khurram, Murad Agree To Restore KNS Grid Station

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in their meeting at CM House discussed the restoration of Khairpur Nathan Shah (KNS) Grid station inundated during the recent floods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in their meeting at CM House discussed the restoration of Khairpur Nathan Shah (KNS) Grid station inundated during the recent floods.

The federal minister was briefed by the chief minister that the KNS grid station was completely flooded, according to a statement issued by the CM House.

"Now, water has started draining, but the low-lying pockets could only be cleared through pumping machines," Murad said.

He said that since the grid station had ceased to function, therefore pumping machines could not be provided electricity.

The federal minister said he has come to resolve the issue, and added that he held a meeting with the HESCO authorities and directed them to make the Grid Station functional within five days.

"Hopefully, it would be made operational again by the end of this week and then we would provide electricity to the pumping station and other machines installed for dewatering," Khuram said.

The Sindh CM said, "Stagnation of water is not only causing problems for the people of the area, but also causing outbreak of various diseases." Murad said that he was trying to clear the flooded areas by the end of this month.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Electricity Water Khairpur Khurram Dastgir Khan Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relation ..

New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relations With Russia

1 minute ago
 AJK PM expresses his grief over uncertain killing ..

AJK PM expresses his grief over uncertain killing of Arshad Sharif

1 minute ago
 Grand Master Ashraf Tai calls on Governor Sindh

Grand Master Ashraf Tai calls on Governor Sindh

1 minute ago
 Russia, Iran Gave UNSC Exhaustive Explanation on A ..

Russia, Iran Gave UNSC Exhaustive Explanation on Alleged Use of 'Iranian Drones' ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate of Mine ..

US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate of Mines, Bans Investment in Certain ..

15 minutes ago
 Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.