Khurram Nawaz Congratulates Abdul Rehman On Being Elected As President Of APP Union Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Central Information Secretary Noorullah Siddiqui have congratulated senior journalist Rana Abdul Rehman on being elected as the President of APP Employees Union Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Central Information Secretary Noorullah Siddiqui have congratulated senior journalist Rana Abdul Rehman on being elected as the President of APP Employees Union Punjab.

Expressing good wishes, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that it is hoped that Rana Abdul Rehman will use all his energies to solve the problems of APP workers. He will continue to play his effective role for the welfare of the journalist community, Gandapur added.

