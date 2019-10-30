Shahid Mehmood, the real brother of media coordinator of former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Khurram Rasool has deposited Rs 10.71 million plea bargain amount in the national exchequer

According to a NAB press release, the plea bargain application of Shahid Mehmood, the co accused of Khurram Rasool fake companies case had been accepted following the approval of accountability court and Chairman NAB.

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court Islamabad had convicted Khurram Rasool, by awarding him seven years and five months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 80.50 million fine. The court also ordered confiscation of property of Khurram Rasool on non payment of fine.