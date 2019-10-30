UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurram Rasool's Co Accused Deposited Rs 10.71 Mln Plea Bargain Amount In National Exchequer: NAB

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:26 PM

Khurram Rasool's co accused deposited Rs 10.71 mln plea bargain amount in national exchequer: NAB

Shahid Mehmood, the real brother of media coordinator of former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Khurram Rasool has deposited Rs 10.71 million plea bargain amount in the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Shahid Mehmood, the real brother of media coordinator of former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Khurram Rasool has deposited Rs 10.71 million plea bargain amount in the national exchequer.

According to a NAB press release, the plea bargain application of Shahid Mehmood, the co accused of Khurram Rasool fake companies case had been accepted following the approval of accountability court and Chairman NAB.

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court Islamabad had convicted Khurram Rasool, by awarding him seven years and five months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 80.50 million fine. The court also ordered confiscation of property of Khurram Rasool on non payment of fine.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani Fine May Media Million Court

Recent Stories

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

9 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

13 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

16 minutes ago

Abdullah hammers 205, all three Quaid-e Azam Troph ..

19 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avoid follow-on against Balochi ..

23 minutes ago

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and WWF-Pakis ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.