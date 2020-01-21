Khurram Rehman Posted AC Bisham Shangla
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:40 PM
The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has transferred Khurram Rehman (PMS-BS 17), Section Officer Finance Department and posted him Assistant Commissioner Bisham Shangla district with immediate effect
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has transferred Khurram Rehman (PMS-BS 17), Section Officer Finance Department and posted him Assistant Commissioner Bisham Shangla district with immediate effect.
According to a notification of Establishment Department, Khurram Rehman has been posted on a vacant post in the interest of public service.