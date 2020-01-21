UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurram Rehman Posted AC Bisham Shangla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Khurram Rehman posted AC Bisham Shangla

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has transferred Khurram Rehman (PMS-BS 17), Section Officer Finance Department and posted him Assistant Commissioner Bisham Shangla district with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has transferred Khurram Rehman (PMS-BS 17), Section Officer Finance Department and posted him Assistant Commissioner Bisham Shangla district with immediate effect.

According to a notification of Establishment Department, Khurram Rehman has been posted on a vacant post in the interest of public service.

Related Topics

Shangla Post Government

Recent Stories

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

13 minutes ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

13 minutes ago

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constru ..

13 minutes ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

15 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.