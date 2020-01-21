Khurram Rehman posted AC Bisham Shangla

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has transferred Khurram Rehman (PMS-BS 17), Section Officer Finance Department and posted him Assistant Commissioner Bisham Shangla district with immediate effect.

According to a notification of Establishment Department, Khurram Rehman has been posted on a vacant post in the interest of public service.