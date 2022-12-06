UrduPoint.com

Khurram Says Parliamentary Forum Available For Discussing National Issues

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Khurram says parliamentary forum available for discussing national issues

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that the government is ready for the talks with PTI and the parliamentary forum is available for discussing national interest issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said talks would remove political deadlock.

He said the last regime of PTI had been attacking national institutions to regain power in the assembly.

The minister said that the last government had damaged the economic sector besides disturbing foreign relations with some of the most important countries.

He said the coalition government after coming into power has started focusing on economic and political sectors.

Replying to a question about energy plants, he said the prime minister had inaugurated many projects to meet the growing demand of electricity adding that the government is also working on alternate energy resources to provide cheap electricity for domestic consumers.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Khurram Dastgir Khan TV Government

Recent Stories

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Factory in UK's Wolve ..

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Factory in UK's Wolverhampton - Fire Service

5 minutes ago
 Minister chairs 120th PSIC Board meeting

Minister chairs 120th PSIC Board meeting

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt imposes environmental emergency to red ..

Punjab govt imposes environmental emergency to reduce smog

6 minutes ago
 27 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

27 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On December 9 to Disc ..

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting On December 9 to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine - ..

6 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global ..

US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global Demand Slows, Dollar Strength ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.