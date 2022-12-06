Khurram says parliamentary forum available for discussing national issues

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that the government is ready for the talks with PTI and the parliamentary forum is available for discussing national interest issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said talks would remove political deadlock.

He said the last regime of PTI had been attacking national institutions to regain power in the assembly.

The minister said that the last government had damaged the economic sector besides disturbing foreign relations with some of the most important countries.

He said the coalition government after coming into power has started focusing on economic and political sectors.

Replying to a question about energy plants, he said the prime minister had inaugurated many projects to meet the growing demand of electricity adding that the government is also working on alternate energy resources to provide cheap electricity for domestic consumers.