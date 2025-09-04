Khurram Schehzad urges youth to drive Pakistan’s digital future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad, on Thursday underscored the importance of equipping Pakistan’s young population with digital skills, calling them the driving force behind the country’s economic future.

Addressing the Skill-Up Batch-II graduation ceremony at Iqra University, Karachi, he congratulated 80 students who completed an eight-week training program in fields including web development, digital marketing, video editing, animation, mobile app development and vlogging. The training was conducted under the mentorship of industry experts.

“Youngsters are the achievers. They bring innovation and ideas. Now is the time to step out, make your name, and create an impact to strengthen Pakistan’s digital industry,” said Schehzad.

He praised Iqra University’s Centre of Research and Entrepreneurship (IU-CORE) for providing a platform to develop freelancing and entrepreneurial skills, adding that Pakistan’s freelancing industry was already making its mark globally, contributing billions of rupees, but much more needed to be achieved.

Encouraging the graduates, Schehzad advised them to see obstacles as part of their journey, learn from setbacks, and turn criticism into motivation. “Failures unleash your true potential. Be the risk-taker as the young population will build a stronger economy for this country,” he remarked.

The ceremony was also attended by Iqra University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nassar Ikram and popular content creator Waqar Siddiqui as guest of honor. It concluded with the distribution of certificates to graduates of Skill-Up Batch-II.