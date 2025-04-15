Open Menu

Khurram Shahzad Announces Further Energy Cost Reduction Plan For Industries, Households

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Khurram Shahzad announces further energy cost reduction plan for industries, households

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif, the government is implementing measures to reduce energy costs and promote solar energy.

Talking to a private news channel, Khurram Shahzad said the government's remarkable initiative to cut energy costs and boost solar energy adoption will provide significant relief to households and industries, promoting economic growth and sustainable energy practices.

Solar energy adoption can contribute to a cleaner environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change impacts, he mentioned.

Khurram appreciated the first overseas convention, noting it was a pioneering effort in increasing remittances through overseas Pakistanis, showcasing their crucial role in supporting the country's economy.

He also expressed hope that the convention, which drew a number of state guests would help revive trust and attract more investments to support the economy.

He believes that with renewed trust and increased investment, the economy will receive a significant boost, ultimately benefiting both industries and households.

By fostering a favorable investment environment, the government aims to promote economic development and improve the overall quality of life for its citizens, he mentioned.

