Khurram Shahzad Takes Over As Acting President KCCI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:21 PM

Khurram Shahzad takes over as Acting President KCCI

Senior Vice President KCCI Khurram Shahzad has assumed charge as Acting President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during the absence of President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda who is abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President KCCI Khurram Shahzad has assumed charge as Acting President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during the absence of President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda who is abroad.

Khurram Shahzad has remained associated with Karachi Chamber for past many years and has dedicatedly served the business community of Karachi on different positions in the chamber, said KCCI release on Tuesday.

After assuming charge as Acting President, he has pledged to make all out-efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the business community.

