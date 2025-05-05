Khurram Shehzad predicts further inflation decline after notable success

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad Monday said that inflation has been brought under control, yielding notable benefits to businesses and consumers, and vowed to take additional steps to ensure continued economic stability.

During an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Khurram Shehzad attributed the decline in Pakistan's inflation rate to the government's effective policies, stable commodity prices, and prudent fiscal measures designed to alleviate economic pressure.

He highlighted that these measures have started to yield positive results, providing relief to the general public and boosting economic stability.

Advisor also emphasized the government's commitment to sustaining this momentum, ensuring that the benefits of reduced inflation are felt across all sectors of the economy.

By maintaining a stable economic environment, the government aims to foster growth and improve living standards for citizens, he added.

Khurram also praised the State Bank's role in controlling inflation, stating that its monetary policies have been instrumental in stabilizing the economy.

He mentioned that an upcoming meeting would discuss further measures to decrease inflation, emphasizing that it would be a progressive step towards consolidating economic gains and ensuring long-term stability.

He lauded the Prime Minister and the economic team for their decisive actions, which have led to a historic decrease in inflation.

He credited their strategic policies and collective efforts for yielding remarkable results, bringing much-needed relief to the masses and stabilizing the economy.