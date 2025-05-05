Khurram Shehzad Predicts Further Inflation Decline After Notable Success
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:26 PM
Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad Monday said that inflation has been brought under control, yielding notable benefits to businesses and consumers, and vowed to take additional steps to ensure continued economic stability
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad Monday said that inflation has been brought under control, yielding notable benefits to businesses and consumers, and vowed to take additional steps to ensure continued economic stability.
During an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Khurram Shehzad attributed the decline in Pakistan's inflation rate to the government's effective policies, stable commodity prices, and prudent fiscal measures designed to alleviate economic pressure.
He highlighted that these measures have started to yield positive results, providing relief to the general public and boosting economic stability.
Advisor also emphasized the government's commitment to sustaining this momentum, ensuring that the benefits of reduced inflation are felt across all sectors of the economy.
By maintaining a stable economic environment, the government aims to foster growth and improve living standards for citizens, he added.
Khurram also praised the State Bank's role in controlling inflation, stating that its monetary policies have been instrumental in stabilizing the economy.
He mentioned that an upcoming meeting would discuss further measures to decrease inflation, emphasizing that it would be a progressive step towards consolidating economic gains and ensuring long-term stability.
He lauded the Prime Minister and the economic team for their decisive actions, which have led to a historic decrease in inflation.
He credited their strategic policies and collective efforts for yielding remarkable results, bringing much-needed relief to the masses and stabilizing the economy.
Recent Stories
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador
Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Areas
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system18 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held27 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman27 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court51 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago
-
5.3 kg heroin seized, accused arrested1 hour ago
-
19 arrested on gambling charges1 hour ago
-
Court adjourned hearing of four missing brothers1 hour ago
-
DG PILAC visits ailing Punjabi Poet Baba Najmi1 hour ago
-
Provision of quality services on motorways to be ensured: Secretary1 hour ago
-
Multan crime rate goes down in 20251 hour ago
-
Faisalabad’s Saqlain Azam honored as Punjab’s Best Firefighter1 hour ago