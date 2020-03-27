Khurram Sher Zaman urges Sindh govt to start distribution of ration among needy people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Friday urged the Sindh government to start distribution of ration among needy people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Friday urged the Sindh government to start distribution of ration among needy people.

In a statement, he said there was a lockdown across the province in view of the Coronavirus outbreak and the Sindh government should had to fulfill its its promise of distributing ration among two million people as it was the tough time for daily wagers due to the lockdown.

He said "Its not the time of politics but the time to serve the masses."He concluded that all political parties should set aside the political differences and help the people.