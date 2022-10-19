Khurram stresses need for increasing reliance on renewable, transforming energy mix

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan while applauding Danish government initiative on Wednesday said that transforming the energy mix and increasing reliance on renewable was the need of the hour and a way forward.

Talking to the Danish delegation headed by Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Mr Jakob Linulf, the minister said Pakistan would benefit a lot of Danish experience.

The minister also welcomed the interest of Danish side in conversion of waste to energy.

Khurram Dastgir apprised the delegation of the solar initiative and plans of government to substitute fossil fuel plants with solar.

Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI), a project of Denmark in Pakistan that has been ongoing for a year now was also came under discussion during the meeting.

The ambassador said in this regard, Denmark would conduct technical workshops in Pakistan for capacity building. Denmark has successfully transitioned from fossil fuels to renewables and has great expertise in this field.

Danish envoy remarked that they would like to put that knowledge into this collaboration.

The delegation included Mr. Ulrik Eversbusch, director Global Cooperation Danish Energy Agency, Ms. Maria Ana, counsellor for Green Growth and Sustainability.

