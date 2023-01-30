ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Monday strongly condemned the blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines.

In a statement, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier, the menace of terrorism was overpowered successfully and again peace and stability would be ensured, he said.