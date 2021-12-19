Khurrum condemns gun attack on Shibil Faraz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday condemned a gun attack on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz in Darra Adam Khel.

He said that the attack on the Minister and his driver was disappointing.

Khurrum demanded of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured driver.