Khurrum Sher Zaman Condemns Attack On Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

Khurrum Sher Zaman condemns attack on Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zamn on Saturday while condemning an attack on the Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Hyderabad by the unknown persons, demanded of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad to ensure the arrest of responsibles involved in the incident immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zamn on Saturday while condemning an attack on the Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Hyderabad by the unknown persons, demanded of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad to ensure the arrest of responsibles involved in the incident immediately.

He said that the incident of vandalisation in the hospital was disappointing, according to a press release issued here.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the culprits of the incidents should be arrested with no delay.

He further said that it was the second incident of vandalization in 24 hours in thehospital.

He appealed to the people to have patience and before destroying and damaging equipments of the hospital also think about other patients.

