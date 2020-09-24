Khurrum Sher Zaman demands registration of case against Sindh agri dept

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has demanded the registration of a case against the Sindh Agriculture Department for its carelessness which led to deaths of its six employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has demanded the registration of a case against the Sindh Agriculture Department for its carelessness which led to deaths of its six employees.

He said that the department asked them to spray which become the cause of their deaths, according to a PTI Spokesman here on Thursday.

Khurrum alleged that the Sindh government purchased luxury vehicles of billions of rupees for the eradication of locusts.

He said that he did not know who advised such ideas to the provincial government.

He further alleged that no Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed in the department.

Khurrum also condemned the behaviour of the concerned minister and the Agriculture department over the issue of deaths.

He demanded that the compensation for the victims should also be increased.