UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurrum Sher Zaman Demands Registration Of Case Against Sindh Agri Dept

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:13 PM

Khurrum Sher Zaman demands registration of case against Sindh agri dept

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has demanded the registration of a case against the Sindh Agriculture Department for its carelessness which led to deaths of its six employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has demanded the registration of a case against the Sindh Agriculture Department for its carelessness which led to deaths of its six employees.

He said that the department asked them to spray which become the cause of their deaths, according to a PTI Spokesman here on Thursday.

Khurrum alleged that the Sindh government purchased luxury vehicles of billions of rupees for the eradication of locusts.

He said that he did not know who advised such ideas to the provincial government.

He further alleged that no Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed in the department.

Khurrum also condemned the behaviour of the concerned minister and the Agriculture department over the issue of deaths.

He demanded that the compensation for the victims should also be increased.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Agriculture Vehicles Government Billion

Recent Stories

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

9 minutes ago

No case of dengue reported in Punjab during last 2 ..

38 seconds ago

F1 champion Hamilton vows to boost diversity in mo ..

39 seconds ago

Crocodile attacks snorkeller off Australian island ..

43 seconds ago

FIH Indoor Hockey WC postponed

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns US $25 million from travel servic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.