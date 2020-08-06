Khurrum Sher Zaman enquires after JI injured workers'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Wednesday visited a private hospital and enquired after Jamaat e Islami's workers who got injured in a grenade attack on a JI rally here.

According a news release, he met with the leaders of JI and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers.

He expressed his disappointment over the attack. Khurrum said that anti-state elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that the whole nation was united for Kashmir.