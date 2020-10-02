Khurrum Sher Zaman expresses concern over Sindh police in Tharparkar rape case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman expressing his disappointment over the alleged suicide by a rape victim girl of Tharparkar, has said that he will take up the issue at Sindh Assembly.

He said that such incidents in Tharparker were disappointing, according to a PTI spokesman on Friday.

He alleged that the local police were acting as a facilitator of suspects adding that the Sindh Police had become slave of the provincial government.

Khurrum questioned why the Senator and elected representatives of Tharparker were silent over the incident.

He said that PTI would continue to play its role in the issues of Sindh.