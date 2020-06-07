Khurrum Sher Zaman lambastes SBCA for building collapse in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, expressing his grief over the building collapse in Lyari's Khada Market area, vehemently criticised the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over making Karachi a city of buildings.

He said the citizens of Karachi were bearing the results of SBCA and the provincial government's connivance, according to a communique here.

Khurrum Sher Zaman, on the other hand, asked the PTI workers to reach the site of incident to take part in relief operation work.

He also requested the welfare organizations for helping the people at the building collapse site.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.