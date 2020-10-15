Khurrum Sher Zaman submits resolution against 'Jalsa' on Oct 18

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman along with other PTI MPAs Thursday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly against holding a 'Jalsa' by opposition parties on October 18 here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman along with other PTI MPAs Thursday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly against holding a 'Jalsa' by opposition parties on October 18 here.

The holding of the public meeting on October 18 have been termed against the public safety in view of growing coronavirus cases in the country.

Khurrum talking to media persons said, 'The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has highlighted the serious risk and warned of a second wave if such gatherings continue.

It is against public safety, could endanger people's lives and unnecessarily jeopardize the success achieved against this pandemic.'He demanded from political parties to withdraw from holding the Jalsa and rallies in view of public safety. He said that marriage halls and restaurants were being closed but public gatherings were being planned.

He alleged that the opposition parties were trying to use children of madaris.