KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman has been tested corona positive.

According to a communique here, the MPA was not feeling well for last five days and decided to go into quarantine.

He also got himself tested for novel coronavirus which came positive today.