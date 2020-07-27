Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of deteriorating situation of the metropolis caused by the monsoon rains

He said that yesterday's rain in the city had showed the performance of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led government.

He stated this while holding a press conference at the Sindh Assembly's Press corner here. Khurrum said that whenever PTI leaders point out corruption of the PPP, they said that PTI leaders were telling a lie.

Waving the newspapers during his press conference, he said that all the newspapers and news channels had published and broadcasted after rains sitaution of the city.

He said, 'In PPP's eyes ARY,GNN, the News etc were liars.' Khurrum said that rains played havoc in the Karachi's district West, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECH, surroundings of Bilawal House and other areas of the city.

He said that the people were experiencing difficulties due to rains but the PPP ministers were celebrating and cutting the cake of Asif Ali Zardari's birthday.

Khurrum further said that now the international organizations were also going to investigate the corruption of PPP.

Speaking on the Local Government (LG) Tenure, he said that the LG tenure was about to complete and it was seemed that the PPP would delay to hold the LG elections.

Replying to a question, he said that if the PPP did not hold the elections after the completion of LG tenure then they had option to go against it to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that he was also angry with its own federal government for not taking action against the PPP-led provincial government. He asked how long it would tolerate the provincial government.

Criticising the PPP, he said that the meaning of democracy in the book of Asif Ali Zardari was 'To make the people cry.' He also appealed to the CJP to re-activate Water Commission.

Replying to another question on the appointment of JUI-F Chief Moulana Fazalur Rehman's brother as the Deputy Commissioner in Karachi, he said that Moualana should seek the helpfrom God instead of Asif Ali Zardari.