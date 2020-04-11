UrduPoint.com
Khurrum Sherzaman Supports Sealing Off UCs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA Khurrum Sherzaman appreciated a Sindh government's decision to close off 11 Union Councils (UCs) of District East in Karachi to contain further spread of the coronavirus here on Saturday

He, however, complained that it had remained provincial government's habit to work without planning.

He said that if this decision had also been made without a planning then its concequences would be dangerous, according to a communique.

Khurrum said that the poor people lived in a large numbers in Dalmia, Gulzar Hijri, Safoora Goth etc.

The district adminstration even did not know the correct numbers of the UCs, he alleged. Adding that wrong numbers had been included in a notification pertaining to the sealing off the UCs.

He suggested the provincial government to provide ration to the families in the sealed UCs.

