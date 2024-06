Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversary

The third death anniversary of renowned Radio and TV artist Begum Khursheed Shahid was observed on Thursday. She was born in Delhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The third death anniversary of renowned Radio and tv artist Begum Khursheed Shahid was observed on Thursday. She was born in Delhi.

Khursheed Shahid began acting and singing at the age of nine from All India Radio, Delhi.

After the Partition in 1947, she, along with her family, moved to Lahore. She performed in various famous TV dramas including Ras Malai, Wadi-e-Purkhar, Kaanch Ka Pul, Kiran Kahani and Dhund.

In 1995, Khursheed was honoured for her contributions with the Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. She died on this day in 2021 in Lahore.