Khursheed condemns Indian barbarism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed shah on Friday strongly condemned Indian barbarism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where the people were deprived of basic human rights after the revocation of its special status.

"India has been violating resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir which is condemnable," the minister said in a message issued by his office in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today.

He said the India must immediately stop inhuman treatment of the Kashmiris who had every right to live freely.