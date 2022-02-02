Khursheed condoles death of senior Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Farukh Shah and others on Wednesday visited Butt house to condoled with heirs of prominent lawyer Hadi Bux Butt over his demise.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.