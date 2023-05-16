UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Demands For Filing Reference Against CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Khursheed demands for filing reference against CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Tuesday demanded of the Parliament to file a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial before the Supreme Court Judicial Council (SCJC).

In response to Al-Qadir Trust case, role of judiciary and attacking the sensitive state institutions, the minister said Pakistan People Partly (PPP) also strongly protested the judicial killing of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto but did not attack any government facilities. Even on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the government installations were not damaged, he added.

He said the CJP was fully aware of the corruption in Al-Qadir Trust case. The amount in Al-Qadir Trust was to be deposited in the Supreme Court, he added.

Has any judge ever said welcome and good luck to the accused, the minister questioned? However, he said 450 kanals of land was purchase in Jhelum in lieu off the said amount, The land was first transferred in the name of Zulfi Bukhari and then Imran Khan and his wife, he added.

The minister said it was decided to build a building on the land at a cost of Rs 800 million. A deal was made to transfer the amount illegally from Britain to Pakistan, he said.

He said Pakistan was our country and we have to solve our problems together. Parliament was functioning under the constitution and they would not allow anyone to make decisions by bypassing the august house, he said.

The minister also demanded that the elections be announced on October 13. India would be more happy over attack on military installations by the protesters, he added.

He said Israeli supporters were also happy over the current situation in Pakistan. Hakeem Saeed, Dr. Israr had also warned that Imran Khan was being prepared against Pakistan, he added.

