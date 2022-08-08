Khursheed felicitates laureate winners in CWG 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday felicitated the Pakistani athletes who bagged laureates in Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Butt who won gold medals in javelin throw and weight lifting respectively is the real heroes of Pakistan", the minister said in a message issued here.

He also expressed his gratitude to Shareef Tahir, Zaman Anwar and Inam Butt who won silver medals and Shah Hussain, Ali Asad and Inayat Ullah who fetched bronze medal in the games.

Lauding the talent and efforts of the athletes, he said these gems were the real face of Pakistan and entire nation was proud of them.