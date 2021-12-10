Khursheed Khan elected as cantonment Board vice president

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Known lawyer and former registrar of BZU Khursheed Khan elected as vice president of Cantonment board Multan (CBM) here on Friday.

He secured 7 votes of while his opponent Shamshad got four votes out of 11 as one winning member case is sub judice.

The election was held in CBM office and after voting the result was announced.

It merits mentioning here that Khursheed Khan won Cantonment election as an independent candidate besides other six winners who also contested it independently.