Khursheed Shah Appears In Accountability Court Sukkir

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Khursheed Shah appears in Accountability Court Sukkir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The police presented accused Syed Khursheed Shah before the Accountability Court Sukkur in a corruption reference of Rs 1.23 billion along with 18 other co-accused, including his two wives, his nephew and Sindh transport minister, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, and MPA Farrukh Shah.

The officials of FBR and NADRA have recorded the statements of the accused.

