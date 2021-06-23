Khursheed Shah approaches Islamabad High Court for production orders

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to obtain production orders to attend the budget session of National Assembly

The petitioner had named secretaries of interior, Law & Justice, speaker NA and others as respondents in the case.

He said that the budget session was started on June 11, adding that it was expected that it would continued till June 30.

He said hopefully several bills would also be tabled in NAB for approval during the session.

He prayed the court to instruct speaker NA for issuance of production orders for him.