Khursheed Shah Assures PPP Would Save Pakistan Economically

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Khursheed Shah assures PPP would save Pakistan economically

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday confidently declared his party will win the upcoming general elections. “InshaAllah, the next government will be of the Pakistan Peoples Party”.

Addressing a gathering here, he assured that the People’s Party would save Pakistan economically. He said that the PPP Government in Sindh has accomplished a lot, endured oppression, and faced challenges but has never left the field.

He mentioned that there are role model hospitals like NICVD and SIUT in Sindh, while the others have not built a single hospital in Punjab.

He said that PPP has undertaken projects in both rural and urban areas of Sindh, consistently contributing to historical developments.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah criticized Imran Khan, stating that the PTI government has damaged the country’s economy, and in 2018, an incompetent person was imposed on Pakistan. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah praised Asif Ali Zardari for his generosity and global contributions.

