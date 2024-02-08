Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-201

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Former Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, cast his vote at the polling station established at the Government Islamia College of the NA-201 constituency in Sukkur.

It is to be mentioned here that the polling time for the general elections has started.

The polling will continue till 5 p.m. without any break.

In Sukkur, over 823444 voters will choose candidates in two Constituencies of the national and four provincial assemblies.

Moreover, 643 polling stations have been set up in the district for the general elections, out of which 220 are sensitive and 166 have been declared highly sensitive.