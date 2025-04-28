Open Menu

Khursheed Shah Condemns Attack On Pakistani High Commission In London

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Khursheed Shah condemns Attack on Pakistani High Commission in London

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has condemned the attack on the Pakistani High Commission in London, stating that India is resorting to cowardly and malicious tactics to cover up its lies.

In his statement issued here on Monday, Shah demanded that those responsible for breaking the windows of the Pakistani High Commission building should be severely punished to prevent India from taking further malicious actions. He emphasized the need for the arrest of all attackers and investigations to determine who was backing them.

Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah criticized India's baseless accusations against Pakistan regarding the Pahalgam attack, saying that India's false propaganda would soon be exposed. He also condemned India's decision to cancel visas for Pakistanis and instruct them to leave the country, calling it obstinacy.

Shah assured that Pakistan would respond with full force to Indian obstinacy on all fronts, including the Indus Waters Treaty issue.

